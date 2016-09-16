DKG serves communities

At its meeting on September 13, the Delta Theta Chapter of women educators selected as its project the collection of stuffed animals to be used by law enforcement officers in Holmes, Washington and Jackson counties. The stuffed animals can be kept in cars and available for the officers in the event a child is involved in a situation responded to by local law enforcement. The animals collected at the meeting in September were presented to Justin Jenkins, investigator for the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Future collections will be shared with law enforcement agencies in Holmes and Jackson counties.

The chapter is a part of the international organization of outstanding women educators with members in 17 countries including Japan, Germany, Iceland, Mexico, The Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Great Britain, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Baja California, Canada and the US. The mission of the organization is to promote the professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. The chapter serves educators from all schools and colleges in Holmes, Washington and Jackson counties and meets at the Panhandle Area Education Consortium in Chipley. The next meeting will be held on November 1, and will begin at 5:00 p.m.