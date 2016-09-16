Bevis obit

Edna Bevis, age 91 of Lovedale, passed away Wednesday, September 14, at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center in Marianna.

She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Ada Dunaway Weston and Ansil Sutton (Sut) Weston. She had lived most of her life in Lovedale where she was a member of Lovedale Baptist Church.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Bevis; daughter, Lorinda Broyles; her mother and father, Ada and Sut Weston; her sister, Gladys Pullen; her brothers: Edward and Hubert Weston.

She is survived by her daughter, Becky and Ed Ham; son in law, Ralph Broyles; sister, Jessie Carpenter; grandchildren: Stephanie Hart, Olivia Mercer, Randy Benton, Melissa Browlin, Tim Ham and Mike Ham; 21 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17, at Lovedale Baptist Church with Dr. Steve Canada officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the employees of Marianna Health and Rehabilitation and Emerald Coast Hospice for their loving care.