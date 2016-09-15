VMS Beta Club holds spaghetti dinner and cake auction

Many parents, students, local businesses and politicians came out to support Beta Club’s goal to help send members to the State Convention in Orlando this December. There was a great turn out with almost 300 spaghetti dinners sold. Donations received for the cakes at the cake auction were amazing with many bidding wars and laughs.

The night ended with the Fall Induction Ceremony to induct 33 new members into Vernon Middle School’s chapter of Junior Beta Club.

A big thank you to all who came out to support the students!