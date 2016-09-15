Chipley’s annual Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, October 29, 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Pal’s Park. This is a family event where our community comes together to provide children 12 and under with a fun and safe Trick or Treating.

All local businesses, churches, organizations, elected officials and candidates are encouraged to bring your vehicle decorated with your logo and/or fall festival items and set up on the soccer field at PAL’s Park to distribute your individually wrapped goodies, balloons, beads, etc to hundreds of children who graciously enjoy the experience of trick or treating in a fun and safe event.

Vendors – for the safety of our children – please use the entrance on Rustin Drive and drive your vehicle on the soccer field. You must be set up by 4:00 pm so we can begin the event at 4:30 pm.

Vendors interested in participating must complete the registration form as soon as possible to reserve a spot on the field. Please fax the form to 850-638-1653 or you may email sherribiddle176@hotmail.com.

For additional information contact Jamie or Chief Kevin Crews at the Chipley Police Department (850) 638-6310.

Registration Form: vendors-invitation-form-for-trunk-or-treat-2016