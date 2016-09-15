Roberts obit

Syble Mills Williams Roberts, 85 of Graceville, passed away Tuesday, September 13, following a sudden illness.

Homegoing service will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 15, at Damascus Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Taylor and Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Marianna with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of the service.

Ms. Syble was born in Coffee County, Alabama, to the late E. E. Mills and Maxine Bard Mills. She was a retired cottage parent from Sunland Training Center and a member of Damascus Baptist Church. Ms. Syble made the best pecan pies and was known by many for cooking dove, quail, ducks and wild game dishes.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Frank C. “Snookie” Williams; her second husband, Paul Roberts; her half brother, Bill Mills; her granddaughter, Janice Dalene Carter.

She is survived by her beloved sons: Troy Williams and Jerry Williams (Jenell), of Graceville; four grandchildren: Shelby Williams (Crystal), Shane Williams (Tonya), Landon Williams, Summer Clopton (Joe); six great grandchildren: Zane, Bella, Abby Grace, Emmett, Whitney, Kyndal; three sisters: Elizabeth “Sister” Ellis of Seagrove Beach, Dixie McDaniel of Orlando, and Geraldine Johnson (Don) of Mexico, MO; brother, Earl E. “Gene” Mills (Martha) of Ozard, AL; two half brothers: Ronnie Mills and Tony Mills of Phenix City, AL; three half sisters: Becky Fisher of Phenix City, AL, Deborah “Deb” Boyd of Dallas, TX, and Deannie Nevels of Phenix City, AL; and a host of nieces and nephews.