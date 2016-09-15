Chipley Dixie Majors fundraiser

Chipley Dixie Majors Baseball will be holding a Barbecue Plate Lunch Special on Thursday, September 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community South Credit Union. Ed Chadwell will be serving his famous pulled pork plates. All proceeds will go into a fund to complete the building of a team locker room at Chipley High School. Cost is $8.00 per plate. Lunches may be eaten at the pavilion on site, picked up, or delivered to you.

Contact can be made by calling Sybil Compton 326-1847 or Betty Kilpatrick 638-7240 if orders would like to be made over the phone.

Thanks for the support.