BCF announces Fall Preview Day

Faculty, staff and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville have circled the date, October 21, 2016, in anticipation of Fall Preview Day. The semi-annual open house event is the perfect opportunity for prospective students and their families to experience first-hand, the warmth of the BCF family and the Christ-centered atmosphere at The Baptist College of Florida.

Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. (CST) in the BCF Wellness Center, located near the center of the campus. After registering, prospective students will have the opportunity to speak with faculty and staff representatives, resident hall advisors and division chairs, as well as obtain information on any of the twenty-three degree programs, financial aid, college life and computer access. In addition to the fellowship time with faculty and current students, campus visitors will have the opportunity to stop by the BCF photo booth and preserve their Preview Day memories. Following the meet and greet time, visitors will be able to attend a class that corresponds with their educational interests, audition for the music program, or attend a financial aid briefing that covers relevant topics such as familiarization of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), tuition assistance, and scholarship programs that are available to eligible BCF students.

After the classroom visits, prospective students will gather in the R.G. Lee Chapel, which is one of the focal points on campus and visible on the BCF logo. Once inside, guests will enjoy the passionate student led praise and worship time followed by a welcome message from BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen. Worship, service and missions are at the very heart of the BCF campus experience and Preview Day is designed to expose guests to all three.

Campus visitors will enjoy lunch together accompanied by a special performance by the BCF Jazz Band. After the meal, the Admissions Counselors will be available for campus tours of the prayer chapel, library, Writing Center, and computer lab, while BCF Resident Directors (RD’s) will provide tours of the dorms and on-campus housing options.

As the day concludes, the competition will heat up as the winning student intramural volleyball team will take on a team made up of faculty and staff in a special Preview Day challenge volleyball game. During half-time, there will be a drawing for two $500 scholarships for prospective students. Every guest is a winner as the $25 Application Fee is waived for all prospective students who apply on Preview Day.

If you are looking for a college to prepare you to change the world, Preview Day is the perfect time to see if BCF is that place! To register for Preview Day or for more information, contact the Admissions Office at 800.328.2660 ext. 513 or register online at www.baptistcollege.edu.