Anderson obit

John Evans Anderson, age 65 of Ebro, passed from this life on Monday, September 12, at the Bay Medical Center in Panama City.

He was born on March 13, 1951 to the late Alva Lee Anderson and Lois (Evans) Anderson in Panama City.

John, a lifelong resident of the Ebro area, was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Anderson; one brother in law, MacArthur Seley; two sisters in law: Brenda Anderson and Renetta Ann Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Jillena Anderson; one daughter, Mary Lois Anderson of Ebro; one grandson, Jasper Sokol; five brothers: Adron Anderson and wife Leodis, Arthur Anderson and wife Joey, Marvin Anderson and wife Joyce, Roy Anderson and wife Marie, and Tom Anderson, all of Ebro; five sisters: Annette Munson, Charlotte Seley, June Strickland and husband Jimmy, Peggy Kennedy and husband John, and Jackie Bishop; and many nieces and nephews, all of Ebro.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 17, at 2 p.m. at Pine Log Community Church with Rev. Rossie Bryant and John Kennedy officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.