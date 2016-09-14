The Florida Highway Patrol is announcing a Roadside Sobriety Safety Checkpoint. The checkpoint will start on September 16 at 8 p.m. and end September 17 at 1 a.m.

The Roadside Safety Checkpoint will take place on US-90 two hundred twenty five feet east of State Correctional Road in Jackson County. Warning devices will be placed in strategic locations leading up to the checkpoint for the safety and protection of motorists and officers. During the operation, vehicles will be stopped to check for driver impairment and other violations of Florida law.

Sobriety checkpoints have been successful in the past and it is anticipated that this operation will be a success. The Florida Highway Patrol encourages motorists not to drink and drive. Please select a designated driver if your plans include alcohol.