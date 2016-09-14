Co-ops band together during times of need

Eleven members of West Florida Electric Cooperative’s Engineering & Operations department volunteered to travel to Talquin Electric Cooperative (TEC) in Quincy, Florida on Friday, September 2 to assist with their power restoration efforts. That cooperative’s distribution system was hit hard by Hurricane Hermine. Talquin Electric delivers electricity to around 53,000 members in Wakulla, Leon, Gadsden and Liberty counties. Many of those members were without power for several days. Our crews traveled safely home on Thursday, September 8 after the majority of TEC’s outages were restored.

As a cooperative, West Florida Electric adheres to the Seven Cooperative Principles, one of which is Cooperation among Cooperatives. We believe that cooperatives serve their members most effectively and strengthen the cooperative movement by working together through local, national, regional and international structures such as mutual aid agreements. West Florida Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative that serves over 25,000 members in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson and Washington Counties. Touchstone Energy is a national alliance of local, consumer owned electric cooperatives providing high standards of service to consumers, large and small.