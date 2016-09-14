Chipley Community Redevelopment Plan update

The City of Chipley has established a steering committee comprised of residents, building owners, and business owners within Chipley’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) area to serve as the working group for the development of a new Community Redevelopment Plan. West Florida Regional Planning Council has scheduled a series of events designed to gather public input to determine the priorities of the updated plan, which will be completed in June 2017.

The following is a list of meetings scheduled for the Community Redevelopment Plan process:

Steering Committee Meetings

Thursday, September 22, 2016, 4 p.m., Northwest Florida Community Hospital, located at 1360 Brickyard Road in Chipley

Tuesday, November 1, 2016, 4 p.m., Northwest Florida Community Hospital, located at 1360 Brickyard Road in Chipley

Week of January 9-12, 2017, 4 p.m., exact date and location to be determined

Public Workshops

Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 9 a.m. – noon, Northwest Florida Community Hospital, located at 1360 Brickyard Road in Chipley

Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 3-6 p.m., Northwest Florida Community Hospital, located at 1360 Brickyard Road in Chipley

Thursday, March 2, 2017, 3-5 p.m., at Chipley City Hall, located at 1442 Jackson Avenue in Chipley

Super Committee Meeting (Comprised of members of the Chipley City Council, Chipley CRA, and Washington County Commissioners)

Thursday, April 13, 2017, 9 a.m. – noon, at the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium

Questions should be directed to West Florida Regional Planning Council Economic Development Planner, Caitlin Cerame or (800) 226-8914, Ext. 203.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability or family status. Contact Brittany Ellers, (850) 332-7976, Ext. 220 or brittany.ellers@wfrpc.org, for information or translation assistance.

The West Florida Regional Planning Council is a multi-purpose regional entity providing professional planning, coordinating, and advisory services to local governments, state and federal agencies and the public to preserve and enhance quality of life in northwest Florida.