Students recognized for perfect scores

Several students were recognized for making perfect scores when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

  • KMS – Kasen Pemberton – perfect score in Math
  • VES – Kirstyn Brown – perfect score in Science (not present Alice Kopp and Jadeyn Popp)
  • RMS – Audrey Holley – perfect score in Math; Laura Beth Gate and Travis Wyatt –  perfect score in Science
  • VMS – Cullen Hodges – perfect score in Science
  • CHS – Lila Chan and Jamison York – perfect score in Biology
  • VHS – Payton Poppell – perfect score in Biology
The following consent items were approved.

  • payment of monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments
  • minutes
  • substitutes/volunteers
  • final change order – KMS
  • \OYDC 2016-17 school improvement plan
  • payment of FASA membership dues
  • dual enrollment articulation agreement with Chipola
  • Take Stock in Children interagency agreement
  • 21st Century CCLC evaluator contractor
  • advertise changes to student progression plan
  • update required information to student handbook – FPTC
  • Florida Postsecondary Comprehensive Transition Program
  • contractual agreement between FPTC and Campbellton Graceville Hospital
  • FPTC public safety school knife usage and liability release form
  • KMS student handbook
  • VES student handbook
  • RMS student handbook
  • VMS student handbook
  • CHS student handbook
  • VHS student handbook
  • out of state travel for VHS band
  • out of state travel for VHS boys basketball
  • out of state travel for VHS Ag students
  • out of state travel for CHS Vocal classes
  • out of state travel for CHS band
  • District media plan
  • master in-service plan
  • bus routes
  • increase for grounds keeping at new KMS
  • out of state travel for KMS students
  • contract with G-Biz Services
  • Hoyt Street easement agreement
  • contract with Debra Grande
  • purchase order to Curriculum Associates
  • disposal of property
  • annual financial report
  • sale and purchase of John Deere tractor
  • memorandum of agreement with WCEA

Under other action items, health insurance premiums and programs were approved.

The following personnel items were approved.

  • District – 21st Century CCLC instructional and non-instructional personnel; resignation of Rhiannon Sutton; employment of Rhiannon Sutton; transfer of Amanda Clark; AVID tutors
  • Florida Panhandle Technical College – retirement of Stephanie Halley; employment of Veronica Smith; upgrade of Modesty Kent; resignation of Stacy Webb; employment of Stacy Webb; employment of Wendy Williams; employment of Lori Cook; employment of Curtis Porter; employment of kelly Grice; employment of Kim Shaw
  • Kate Smith Elementary – employment of Julie Stewart; employment of Colby Hartzog; corrected effective date for Tiffany McKinnie
  • Okeechobee Youth Development Center – supplement for Sharonda Rush
  • Transportation – employment of Williams Sabata; employment of Gregory Mayo; employment of Kyle Lee; employment of Brittany Blankenship; resignation of Joseph Chomos; resignation of Joshua Luttrell
  • Vernon High School – out of field personnel; supplement for Laurie Simmons
  • Vernon Middle School – resignation of Caleb Bullock

