Students recognized for perfect scores

Several students were recognized for making perfect scores when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.
- KMS – Kasen Pemberton – perfect score in Math
- VES – Kirstyn Brown – perfect score in Science (not present Alice Kopp and Jadeyn Popp)
- RMS – Audrey Holley – perfect score in Math; Laura Beth Gate and Travis Wyatt – perfect score in Science
- VMS – Cullen Hodges – perfect score in Science
- CHS – Lila Chan and Jamison York – perfect score in Biology
- VHS – Payton Poppell – perfect score in Biology
The following consent items were approved.
- payment of monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments
- minutes
- substitutes/volunteers
- final change order – KMS
- \OYDC 2016-17 school improvement plan
- payment of FASA membership dues
- dual enrollment articulation agreement with Chipola
- Take Stock in Children interagency agreement
- 21st Century CCLC evaluator contractor
- advertise changes to student progression plan
- update required information to student handbook – FPTC
- Florida Postsecondary Comprehensive Transition Program
- contractual agreement between FPTC and Campbellton Graceville Hospital
- FPTC public safety school knife usage and liability release form
- KMS student handbook
- VES student handbook
- RMS student handbook
- VMS student handbook
- CHS student handbook
- VHS student handbook
- out of state travel for VHS band
- out of state travel for VHS boys basketball
- out of state travel for VHS Ag students
- out of state travel for CHS Vocal classes
- out of state travel for CHS band
- District media plan
- master in-service plan
- bus routes
- increase for grounds keeping at new KMS
- out of state travel for KMS students
- contract with G-Biz Services
- Hoyt Street easement agreement
- contract with Debra Grande
- purchase order to Curriculum Associates
- disposal of property
- annual financial report
- sale and purchase of John Deere tractor
- memorandum of agreement with WCEA
Under other action items, health insurance premiums and programs were approved.
The following personnel items were approved.
- District – 21st Century CCLC instructional and non-instructional personnel; resignation of Rhiannon Sutton; employment of Rhiannon Sutton; transfer of Amanda Clark; AVID tutors
- Florida Panhandle Technical College – retirement of Stephanie Halley; employment of Veronica Smith; upgrade of Modesty Kent; resignation of Stacy Webb; employment of Stacy Webb; employment of Wendy Williams; employment of Lori Cook; employment of Curtis Porter; employment of kelly Grice; employment of Kim Shaw
- Kate Smith Elementary – employment of Julie Stewart; employment of Colby Hartzog; corrected effective date for Tiffany McKinnie
- Okeechobee Youth Development Center – supplement for Sharonda Rush
- Transportation – employment of Williams Sabata; employment of Gregory Mayo; employment of Kyle Lee; employment of Brittany Blankenship; resignation of Joseph Chomos; resignation of Joshua Luttrell
- Vernon High School – out of field personnel; supplement for Laurie Simmons
- Vernon Middle School – resignation of Caleb Bullock