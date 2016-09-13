Students recognized for perfect scores

Several students were recognized for making perfect scores when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

KMS – Kasen Pemberton – perfect score in Math

VES – Kirstyn Brown – perfect score in Science (not present Alice Kopp and Jadeyn Popp)

RMS – Audrey Holley – perfect score in Math; Laura Beth Gate and Travis Wyatt – perfect score in Science

VMS – Cullen Hodges – perfect score in Science

CHS – Lila Chan and Jamison York – perfect score in Biology

VHS – Payton Poppell – perfect score in Biology

Kasen Pemberton Kirstyn Brown Audrey Holley Laura Beth Gage Travis Wyatt Cullen Hodges Lila Chan Jamison York Payton Poppell

The following consent items were approved.

payment of monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments

minutes

substitutes/volunteers

final change order – KMS

\OYDC 2016-17 school improvement plan

payment of FASA membership dues

dual enrollment articulation agreement with Chipola

Take Stock in Children interagency agreement

21st Century CCLC evaluator contractor

advertise changes to student progression plan

update required information to student handbook – FPTC

Florida Postsecondary Comprehensive Transition Program

contractual agreement between FPTC and Campbellton Graceville Hospital

FPTC public safety school knife usage and liability release form

KMS student handbook

VES student handbook

RMS student handbook

VMS student handbook

CHS student handbook

VHS student handbook

out of state travel for VHS band

out of state travel for VHS boys basketball

out of state travel for VHS Ag students

out of state travel for CHS Vocal classes

out of state travel for CHS band

District media plan

master in-service plan

bus routes

increase for grounds keeping at new KMS

out of state travel for KMS students

contract with G-Biz Services

Hoyt Street easement agreement

contract with Debra Grande

purchase order to Curriculum Associates

disposal of property

annual financial report

sale and purchase of John Deere tractor

memorandum of agreement with WCEA

Under other action items, health insurance premiums and programs were approved.

The following personnel items were approved.

District – 21st Century CCLC instructional and non-instructional personnel; resignation of Rhiannon Sutton; employment of Rhiannon Sutton; transfer of Amanda Clark; AVID tutors

Florida Panhandle Technical College – retirement of Stephanie Halley; employment of Veronica Smith; upgrade of Modesty Kent; resignation of Stacy Webb; employment of Stacy Webb; employment of Wendy Williams; employment of Lori Cook; employment of Curtis Porter; employment of kelly Grice; employment of Kim Shaw

Kate Smith Elementary – employment of Julie Stewart; employment of Colby Hartzog; corrected effective date for Tiffany McKinnie

Okeechobee Youth Development Center – supplement for Sharonda Rush

Transportation – employment of Williams Sabata; employment of Gregory Mayo; employment of Kyle Lee; employment of Brittany Blankenship; resignation of Joseph Chomos; resignation of Joshua Luttrell

Vernon High School – out of field personnel; supplement for Laurie Simmons

Vernon Middle School – resignation of Caleb Bullock