Come to “Revival on the Hill” at Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Sept. 21-23. Services will be held at 7 p.m. each night with the Rev. Willie E. Brown, Sr., pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Argyle speaking. The Union Springs Men’s Choir of Defuniak Springs, Spirit Filled Choir of Caryville, Triple Anointing of Chipley, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Choir of Argyle, and Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church Choir will be providing music nightly.

The church is located at 816 Sunday Road, Chipley; pastor is the Rev. Malcolm O. Nelson. For more information, please call (850) 638-7675.