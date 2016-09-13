News from Chipley Woman’s Club

The Chipley Woman’s Club will begin their new year at noon on Wednesday, September 14, at their clubhouse located on 5th Street. The Club has many projects planned for the year, including:

their upcoming Fall Yard Sale in October;

Kirby Design Show in November;

Christmas Tour of Homes; and

the Bridal Expo in February.

The ladies will also be sponsoring their Pulled Pork Plate sales again this year.

Club members are appreciative of the community support for all of their activities. They were able to present two scholarships to Chipley High School seniors, and one to a woman returning to get her degree, with proceeds from last year’s events.

Meetings include a program with the speaker presenting informative and enjoyable facts for members and guests. Local, state and national topics in areas such as public issues, home life, conservation, education and the arts are covered.

The clubhouse — which seats 80-100, has a kitchen, restroom and parking — is available to the public to rent for parties, showers, receptions, reunions, etc. The lovely building is on the Florida State Historical Register, and members are dedicated to maintaining its many special qualities.

Women in the community interested in becoming members or attending a meeting are welcome on the second Wednesday of any month. Call 260-5896 for more information.