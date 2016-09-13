McClendon obit

Mrs. Bernice Josephine McClendon, age 91 of Bonifay, passed away September 11, 2016 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay.

She was born April 5, 1925 in New Brockton, Alabama, to the late Amos Cleveland Taylor and Anna Alberta Miller Taylor.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Jake Taylor and Herschel Taylor; two sisters: Annie C. Williamson and Lorene Mashburn.

Mrs. Josephine is survived by a daughter, Louise West and husband Jerry of Graceville; two grandchildren: Sandra West and Kenneth West and wife Farica; four great grandchildren: Micah Harmon, Taylor Ann West, Landon King, Lakin King; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 13, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with services beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.