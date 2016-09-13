Drummond obit

Jill Denise Drummond, age 47 of Chipley, passed from this life on Sunday, September 11, 2016.

Jill was born on June 12, 1969 to the late James Dybdal and Judy (Dail) Dybdal in North Carolina.

Jill, a lifelong resident of the Chipley and Wausau area, was preceded in death by her husband, Chris Drummond.

Along with her mother, she is survived by two daughters: Jenai (Finch) Walker and husband Jared of Chipley, and Makenna Beote of Chipley; one brother, Dail Dybdal of Chipley; and one granddaughter, Charleigh Jenkins.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

