Caldwell obit

Maxine Florance Caldwell, age 90, passed from this life on September 10, 2016.

She was born in Waterville, Maine, on November 27, 1925 to Joseph and Albertine (Ferland) Dubay. Maxine was a homemaker and a resident of Vernon for 20 years, coming from Winstead, Maine. She was a member of the Bonifay Kingdom Hall Church.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her two sons: Jerry Caldwell of Vernon, and David Caldwell and wife Pam of Vernon; one sister, Fran Pantamaler of Tampa; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

