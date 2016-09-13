Over 50 4-H members from 12 counties in the Florida Panhandle will participate in the 1st Annual Florida 4-H Chick Chain Show and Auction on Saturday, October 29, at the Holmes County Ag Center/4-H Barn on Highway 90 in Bonifay.

The Florida 4-H Chick Chain program is a 4-H poultry project designed to teach 4-H youth how to produce healthy chickens, to become aware of good business practices, to keep good records, and to be responsible by making good decisions.

Youth will participate in the FL Chick Chain Showmanship beginning at 12 p.m. The Chick Chain Auction, open to the public, will begin at 3 p.m. and will feature 21-week-old poultry raised by youth during the FL Chick Chain project. Six poultry breeds will be featured, and include production breeds of Pearl White Leghorns, Rhode Island Reds, Dominiques, Buff Brahmas, Golden Laced Wyandottes, and an exhibition breed of Polish Top Hats. All proceeds from the Florida Chick Chain program will support local 4-H counties and their youth development programs in poultry science.

The FL Chick Chain project has been an ongoing program for 4-H members since May. In the beginning of the 4-H Chick Chain project, 4-H members selected two different breeds of chickens, for a total of 12 chicks, and raised them from two days old.

In October, these youth will participate in a poultry show and auction by selecting their top three best specimens of the same breed to compete in 4-H Showmanship and Breed Competitions. The youth then have the option of auctioning off their three chickens and keep the remaining nine at the end of the project.

For information on how you can get involved with 4-H as a youth, volunteer, or supporter, please contact your local county 4-H agent today or visit the Florida 4-H website at http://florida4h.org/.