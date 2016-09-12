Gas price update

Average retail gasoline prices in Florida have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 gas outlets in Florida. This compares with the national average that has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.17/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Florida during the past week, prices yesterday were 3.2 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and are 9.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 5.0 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 17.2 cents per gallon lower than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on September 12 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.21/g in 2015, $3.32/g in 2014, $3.49/g in 2013, $3.79/g in 2012 and $3.58/g in 2011.

“With the kids back in school we’re now at that point when gasoline demand eases and refineries also return to the cheaper ‘winter- blend’ gasoline which should start reaching consumers later this week,” said Gregg Laskoski, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

“The national average price of a gallon of gas remains 20 cents lower than the average we saw a year ago, and, coincidentally, the price of the benchmark WTI that opens this week ($46/bbl) is almost identical to where it was a year ago… all of which aligns with the seasonal retail price decline,” he added.