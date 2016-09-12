Elmore obit

Debra Roberts Elmore, 56, of Marianna died Saturday, September 10, 2016 at her residence.

She was a lifelong resident of Jackson County. Debra was born in the Alliance Community August 5, 1960 to Jimmy C. Roberts, Sr. & Betty Kirkland Roberts. She worked at Lehigh Furniture Company for a number of years. She was presently self- employed. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father; Survived by her husband, Jimmie; son, Eddie Elmore and wife, Keely of Cottondale; daughters, Amanda Elmore-Self and husband, Bobby of Marianna, Renee Elmore Vanburen and husband, Fred of Grand Ridge; her mother, Betty Kirkland Roberts of Grand Ridge; brothers, Jimmy C. Roberts, Jr. of Logansport, IN, James William “Bill” Roberts of Grand Ridge; sister, Shirley Roberts Catalfamo of Sneads; eleven grandchildren, Alyssa Elmore, Allie Hinson, Jasmyne Vanburen, Rachel Routt, Toni Routt, Jaley Willis, Jeremy Cook, Jordan Self, Justin Self, Jalen Vanburen and Rylee Elmore.

Funeral Services Wednesday, 6 p.m.. September 14, 2016 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Dallas Ellis officiating. Family will receive friends following the service at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.