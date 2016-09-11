Sullivan obit

Douglas Allen Sullivan, 65, of Marianna died Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at his residence.

Doug was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Marianna.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leona Lorine Peacock Sullivan and George Washington Sullivan, Jr; one sister, Carolyn Diane D’Agostino.

He is survived by one son, Brian Keith Sullivan; two brothers, George Michael Sullivan and Donald Richard Sullivan; one grandson, Branden Keith Sullivan.

Graveside funeral services were Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Sink Creek Cemetery with Bishop Mark Sims officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.