Sullivan obit

Rose Lorraine (Dougherty) Sullivan passed away on September 10, 2016 surrounded by her loving husband, John and her children.

Rose was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on November 5, 1939. Rose was a devoted wife and loving mother who lived her life by the Catholic faith.

Rose leaves behind her husband of 57 years, John, her children, John, Theresa and her husband Tim, Kevin and his wife Alexis, Tim, Cathy and her husband Bruce, Mary Ann and her husband John, and Brian and his wife Denise and her honorary son Tim Ballew and honorary daughter Beverly Shores, and her numerous grand-children. Rose leaves behind two sisters, her brother in-law Tom, sister in-law Emily, Sister in-law Frannie, sister in-law Elizabeth and brother in-law Peter and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rose’s love was large and grand, bringing light and warmth into all of our hearts. She lived a life filled with devotion and she will be missed more than words can describe.

Funeral Mass will be conducted Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at Ten o’clock in the morning. Service will be at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Marianna with Father James Thoyalil, V.C. reciting. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Viewing will be Tuesday, September 13, 2016 from five until seven o’clock, p.m., at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.