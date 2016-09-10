New 4-H Club

Growing your own healthy fruits and vegetables at home is becoming more and more wide-spread as people look for ways to become healthier and self-sustaining.

Washington County 4-H is proud to offer youth an opportunity to learn more about growing fruits and vegetables as well as identifying and trying Florida native edibles plants in the wild. The Junior Gardeners 4-H Club is open to youth ages 10-18 years old and meets the first Wednesday of each month at 3 pm at the Washington County Ag Center.

For more information, visit the website at washington.ifas.ufl.edu, email UF/IFAS Extension Horticulture Agent, Matt Orwat – mjorwat@ufl.edu, or call 850-638-6180.