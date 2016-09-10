English obit

Mr. Ferrel Floyd English, 80 of Westville, Florida died on Saturday, September 3, 2016, at his home in Westville, Florida.

Born Thursday, January 2, 1936 in Westville, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd English and Lula Powell English, a daughter, Brenda Clark, brothers, Ralph English and Colin English and a sister Pearl English.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Powell English, son, Ferrel English, Jr. and wife Beth of Westville, FL, daughter, Tanya Cook and husband Michael of Bonifay, FL, brothers, Jerry English and wife Shirley of Westville, FL and Kelly English of Westville, FL, sister, Merle Motley and husband Cecil of Westville, FL; 7 grand children; 6 great grand children and a special friend Roland Bowers.

A funeral service was held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at Mt. Pleasant Assembly of God Church with the Rev. James Lamb, Rev. John Chance and Rev. Clyde Smith officiating. Interment was in Campground Cemetery, Westville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, September 5, 2016, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.