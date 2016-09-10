DHSMV conducts Commercial Vehicle Brake Safety Week

~ Brake safety and other outreach and enforcement September 11 – September 17 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) is recognizing Brake Safety Week as part of Operation Air Brake. Operation Air Brake is an ongoing effort by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) dedicated to improving inspection, compliance, maintenance and performance of Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) brakes throughout North America.

During Brake Safety Week, CVSA-certified inspectors increase brake-related inspections and enforcement. In addition, inspectors, brake suppliers and industry partners conduct education activities with drivers and mechanics at truck stops, weigh stations and other locations. Brake Safety Week specifically targets brake adjustment with the goal of reducing the number of crashes caused by faulty braking systems on CMVs through enforcement, education and outreach to drivers, mechanics, motor carriers and others on the importance of proper brake inspection, maintenance and operation.