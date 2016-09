The West Florida Baptist Association is holding a community meeting at Country Oaks Baptist Church on Sunday, September 18, at 2 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the WFBA’s decision to partner with and allow House of Grace Ministries to use the facilities located at 574 Buckhorn Boulevard. There has been a lot of speculation about what this new ministry would entail. You are encouraged to attend this meeting so that you may hear for yourself and have your questions answered.

