Mrs. Lillie Sharon Bush, 73 of Bonifay, Florida died on Thursday, September 1, 2016, at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Saturday, August 7, 1943 in Plant City, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her parents Gerald Watkins and Flossie Croft Watkins and her husband, Charles” Bobby” Bush, Sr.

Surviving are son, Charles Robert Bush and wife Dianne of Bonifay, FL, daughter, Donna Henderson and husband David of Bonifay, FL, brother, Kenny Watkins of Plant City, FL, sister, Dorothy Ritchy of Monroe , NC; grand children, Dave and Dakota Henderson, Keyla Boswell and husband Chad, Ashley Paulk and husband Kevin ; great grand children, Makaley, Keira, Bella Boswell and Grace and Isaiah Paulk.

A Funeral service was held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2016 at Open Pond United Pentecostal Church with the Rev. Jerry Moore and Rev. Steven Connell officiating. Interment followed in the Campground Cemetery, Westville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 3, 2016, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.