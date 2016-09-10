BCF announces Honors Recital

On September 22, at 7:00 p.m. The Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host the semi-annual Honors Recital in the R.G. Lee Chapel. The Honors Recital is designed to showcase upper-level Music and Worship Division students as they perform selections of advanced repertoire.

Featured recital vocalists include BCF students Al Johnson performing “Per Te” by Josh Groban, Austin Brinkley singing “Next Winter Comes Slowly” by Henry Purcell, Jacob Beaupre performing the classic, “What a Wonderful World,” Hanson LeBoeuf performing “Deep River,” Austin Lay singing “My Lord What a Morning,” Michelle Mincey performing “Gypsy Serenade,” and Ryan West performing the traditional French carol, “Bring a Torch Isabella” arranged by Mark Hayes. In addition to excellent vocalists, the recital will feature guitarists Micah Moore playing “Be Thou My Vision” and Joey Shivers performing Francisco Tarrega’s “Capricho Arabe.”

Orchestral instrumentalists for the evening include Andrew King on the French Horn performing “Allegro from Horn Concerto No. 1 in Eb” by Richard Strauss, Lauren Walls on the clarinet performing “Sonata for Clarinet” by Camille Saint-Saens, and Hunter Higgins playing “Take Five” on the Alto Saxophone.

According to Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis, “The participants in the Honors Recital are chosen by their applied instructors on the basis of achievement and diligence in vocal or instrumental studies. Generally upper level students, those selected exemplify the standard of excellence we value, and set the bar high for students coming along behind them.” The Honors Recital is one of the special BCF events where faculty, students, and staff celebrate and applaud the incredible talent of the Music and Worship Division.

The Honors Recital is free and open to the public. For more information on upcoming events or The Music and Worship Division at BCF, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 460 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.