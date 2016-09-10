BCF alumni and students shine at Celebration of Praise

On August 21, students and alumni from The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville not only participated but led in worship during the Fifth Annual Celebration of Praise, a ministry of the Washington and Holmes Baptist Associations. Celebration of Praise is an annual worship event where churches in the surrounding area join together to form a massive choir and enjoy a time of corporate worship.

This year’s Celebration of Praise was held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, Fla., with participating churches including Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bonifay, Fla., El Bethel Baptist Church in Chancellor, Alabama, First Baptist Church (FBC) of Bonifay, FBC Chipley, FBC Lynn Haven, Fla., Gully Springs Baptist Church in Bonifay, Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, and Northside Baptist Church in Ponce de Leon, Fla.

BCF graduates and students leading in the Celebration of Praise included Northside Baptist Church Music Director Jason Scott, Holmes Creek Baptist Church Music Director Skylar Teel who led the choir and orchestra in “I Stand Upon the Rock Medley,” El Bethel Baptist Church Music Director Shawn Smith who led “Jesus Never Fails” with a duet featuring graduates Kari Crummey and John Paul Linton, Shiloh Baptist Church Minister of Music Ryan Gant led the choir and orchestra in “Thou Oh Lord,” FBC Bonifay Music Director Gary Medlock led the congregational worship and BCF Chair of the Music and Worship Division Bill Davis led the choir and orchestra in “I Then Shall Live.”

“This year’s Fifth Annual Celebration of Praise was one of the best yet, in part due to the contributions from our BCF family,” stated Davis. “Most directors of choral selections were BCF graduates or faculty. Two of our alums traveled back to sing a duet on one number. Several students participated by leading their choirs to participate, or by playing in the orchestra. It is truly a joy to see our folks impacting worship ministry in this area, and leading churches to collaborate in offering up a unified expression of praise to the Lord.”

For more information about excellent music and worship training provided by the Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 427 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.