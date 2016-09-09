Trawick obit

Roger D. Trawick, age 63, passed from this life Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at his home.

He was born in Dothan, AL on October 30, ,1952 to Adolph and Ellen Merline “Lewis” Trawick. Roger worked as a welder and was Protestant by faith. He had lived here for over 40 years coming from California. Among Roger’s hobbies, he loved fishing, dirt road riding and enjoying family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister; Rhonda Hurbert.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 43 years; Sybil Ann Whitehead of Cottondale, FL. 3 daughters; Chastey Adkins and husband Adam of Cottondale, FL, Rachael Land and husband John of Alford, FL, and Charity Jones and husband Kenny of Cottondale, FL. Two brothers; Ronnie Trawick of Warner Robins, GA and Max Trawick of Madrid, AL. One sister; Penny Trawick Harrison of Malone, FL. 8 grandchildren; Kaleigh Stewart, Shay Daniels, Chance Adkins, Chase Adkins, Heaven Land, Whisper Jones, Journey Land, and Weston Jones. 2 great grandchildren; Kayden Sikora and Leo Stewart.

A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00PM, Friday, September 9, 2016 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations need to be sent to Emerald Coast Hospice 1330 S Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.