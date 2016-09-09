Chipola Cosmetology offering Brazilian blowouts

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Cosmetology program is now offering Brazilian Blowouts, the latest method for taming frizzy hair. The Brazilian system helps improve the condition of the hair to allow the stylist to achieve a smooth, sleek result, or to keep the curl and lose the frizz. The blowout is available for only $100.

Chipola offers a full lineup of services for the cost of materials. Services include: shampoo, blow dry styles, haircuts, color, highlights, waxing, manicures, pedicures, relaxers, perms, and up–styles.

For information and pricing, call 718-2439.