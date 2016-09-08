VHS Theatre announces cast for Barefoot in the Park

Following a very successful afternoon of auditions, the Vernon High School Theatre Department is proud to announce the cast for their fall comedy, Barefoot in the Park!

Directed by Kevin Russell the cast of 6 includes: Crystal Dubose as Corrie Bratter, Tristan Costales as the Telephone Repair Man, Andy Smith as the Delivery Man, Clayton Taylor as Paul Bratter, Amber White as Corie’s Mother, Mrs. Ethel Banks, and Lance Newcomb as Victor Velasco.

The crew consist of Dana Douglas as Stage Manager, Olivia Cotton as Props Mistress, Selena Murray as Publicity Manager, Lana Bush as House Manager, Hanna Collier as Production Photographer, Megan Mcdonnell as Lighting Operater, Alexys Holley as Sound Operator, and Chloe Taylor, Mikayla Cotton, Marissa White, and Caitlyn Smith as the Backstage Crew.

Written by Neil Simon, Barefoot In the Park tells the story of Paul and Corie Bratter, newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new apartment is her most recent find-too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After a six day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their neighbor-in-the-attic Velasco, where everything that can go wrong, does. Paul just doesn’t understand Corie, as she sees it. He’s too staid, too boring and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous, like running “barefoot in the park”.

Barefoot In the Park will take the stage Thursday, November 3, 2016 and Saturday, November 5, 2016 at 7pm. General admission tickets will go on sale to the public starting Monday, October 24, 2016 in the Vernon High School Main Office. Tickets are $10 for Adults and $5 for student. Vernon High School is located at 3232 Moss Hill Road. For further information, you may contact Director Kevin Russell at vhstheatre@gmail.com, or call 850-535-2046.

Barefoot In the Park is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance material are supplied by Samuel French, Inc.