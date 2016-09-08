Join Falling Waters State Park and the Washington County Tourist Development Council as Enviva Biomass Products proudly presents Rock the Falls Music Festival and Craft Show October 1, 2016 from 10-7pm. Live music will be played by award winning recording artists along with crafters and artists all set to the backdrop of what has been called the most amazing geological feature in Florida.

Some of the crafters will include woodworkers, soap makers, glassworks, ceramics, jewelry, custom knives and much more. There will also be a Kid Zone with a bounce house, inflatable slide, petting zoo and pony rides. The event would not be complete without some great BBQ and other amazing food. Cost is only $5 per vehicle so, bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy a day of great music, amazing artists and fun for the whole family!

Line-Up:

10-11am 3 If I’m Lucky

11-12pm Kingfish

12-1pm Robbie Sellers & Emily Stuckey

1-3pm Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet

3-5pm The Owsley Brothers

5-7pm RTFO

Check out www.floridastateparks.org/fallingwaters or call 638-6130 for more information.