Pearson obit

Kathy D. Pearson, age 61 passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at her home in Chipley. She was born on January 7, 1955 in Princeton, MN to Ward Clarke Jr. and the late Dorothy (McNeill) Clarke.

Kathy has been a resident of Chipley since 2010 coming from Minnesota and she is a member of Saint Matthews Episcopal Church of Chipley.

She is survived by one son, Tom Pearson of Minot, ND, one daughter, Hannah Largacci of Panama City, FL, her father, Ward Clarke Jr. of Chipley, FL, two sisters, Ruth Nallick and husband Mark of Chipley, FL, Ann Serafina and husband Steve of Rosemount, MN, two granddaughters, Emma and Maggie Largacci and many nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a Memorial Service in her honor at a later date. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Matthews Episcopal Church P.O. Box 63, Chipley, FL 32428.

