NAS PENSACOLA, Fla. — In commemoration of the events of Sept, 11, 2001, Naval Air Station Pensacola will hold a ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum aboard the base at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer, Capt. Christopher Martin will provide opening remarks for the event, which will include a “Where Were You” tribute, the traditional “Two-Bell Ceremony” and the playing of “Taps” performed by the NASP Honor Guard.

The public is invited to attend.