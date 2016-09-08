Lovett obit

Master Mi’zion Dontavion Lovett died September 1, 2016 at Jackson Hospital.

He is survived by his mother, Shante Lovett; special friend, Grover Guilford; grandmother, Debra Sherman and step-father, King Sherman; great-grandmothers, Betty Hartsfield and Joyce Lovett; grandfathers, Ronnie Lovett, George Sims and Charles White all of Marianna; great-grandfather, Pierce Milton of Greenwood; aunt, Airanna Lovett, great aunts, Phyills Holland, Lisa Wilson all of Marianna and Denise Lovett of Riverdale, GA; great-great-aunts, Linda Johnson, Pellie Wilson, Ruby Keel and Alice Jackson; uncles, Jonathan Hartsfield, Jerrell Lovett, Demetri Lovett, Juwan Lovett and Travis Sherman; great-great-uncles, Lee Williams, Glenn Williams, Terry Williams, Melvin Nance and Ben Johnson all of Marianna and a host of nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2016 at Mt. Cello Cemetery with Rev. George Bowers officiating. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel will direct. The repose will be at the home of Debra Sherman, 5247 Mount Tabor Rd, Marianna FL, 32446.