Holmes obit

Mr. Jerrel Dewayne Holmes, 44 of DeFuniak Springs, FL, went home to be with the Lord on August 31, 2016 at the Sacred Heart Hospital of Pensacola, Florida.

He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Argyle, Florida.

Celebration of Life will be held 10 A.M., CST Saturday, September 10, 2016 from the sanctuary of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Argyle, FL with pastor, Rev. Willie E. Brown, Sr., Rev. LaTangela Neal, Rev. Tyrone Broadus, and Rev. Earnest Powell, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery of Argyle, FL.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife: Donna Holmes of DeFuniak Springs, FL; son: Jeremiah Holmes of DeFuniak Springs, FL; father: John Holmes, Sr. of Chipley, FL; three brothers: John Holmes, Jr., and wife Pamela, Jeffery Holmes, both of Chipley, FL, and Jarvis Holmes and wife Marsha of Freeport, FL; two sisters: Marjorie Gundrum and husband Nathan, and Janice Holmes, both of Freeport, FL; along with sisters & brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Mr. Holmes will lie in repose at the church on Saturday from 9 A.M. until time for services at 10 A.M. Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, FL directing.