Chipola Theatre auditions for Southern Fried Funeral

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Theatre will hold auditions for the Fall production, “Southern Fried Funeral,” Sept. 12-13 at 6 p.m.

Dewey Frye is dead and the rest of his family is left to pick up the pieces—if they don’t kill each other first. Matriarch Dorothy has to contend with sudden widowhood, the church, Dewey’s snake-in-the-grass brother making a grab for her house, and two grown daughters reliving childhood rivalry. Funerals bring out the worst, the best, and the funniest in families. Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for ages 18 and under—go on sale Oct. 5. The show will run Oct. 27-30.

The Spring musical is “Hello Dolly,” and the children’s Summer show is “The Magic Schoolbus.”

Charles Sirmon, Director of Theatre, is beginning his 19th season at Chipola. He invites theatre fans to join the Applauding Chipola Theatre (ACT) Fund to get the best seats for all shows. ACT offers five levels of membership: Sponsor, Patron, Benefactor, Angel and Corporate Angel, with VIP seating at all levels. A portion ACT memberships are tax-deductible. Patrons may join online at www.chipola.edu/theatre, or in person at the Box Office.

For information, call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.