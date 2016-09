Friday night, September 9, during the Vernon High School vs Franklin County game, at the beginning of halftime, VHS will be honoring both Sheriff McKeithen and Sheriff Haddock for their years of dedication and devotion. Both gentlemen are Vernon graduates (classes of 1970 and 1975) and have a combined total of 81 years of service in law enforcement.

All family, friends and classmates are cordially invited to attend and help properly honor these two gentlemen.