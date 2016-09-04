Richards obit

Steven Chris Richards, 41, of Sneads died Saturday, September 3, 2016 at Jackson Hospital.

Steven was born in Bainbridge, GA. He lived in Macclenny, FL before moving to Sneads in 2004 where he worked at Walmart and Lowes. Steven was of the Pentecostal faith and believed in John 3:16 KJV.

He is survived by his parents, Arthur T. and Maxine H. Richards; one brother, Rickey Richards; one sister, Michelle Richards Horney and husband, Mike; nieces and nephews, Jacob and Brandon Horney, Katelin, Sarah and Fernie Richards; aunts and uncles, Joanna Dean and family, Jackie & Janie Brown and family, Ernie Richards and family.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., CST, Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at Salem Wesleyan Church with Rev. Wes Wickard officiating. Interment in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., CST, Monday, September 5, 2016 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.