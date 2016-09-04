Carter obit

William Richard “Ricky” Carter, age 61, passed from this life Thursday, September 1, 2016 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

He was born in Chipley, FL to William B. and Mary Lou “Smith” Carter. William worked for the G.E.O. prison in Graceville, FL and was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church. He was a life-long resident of Washington County and a member of the Wausau Masonic Lodge. Some of his favorite hobbies were fishing, hunting, and watching FSU football.

Ricky is survived by his wife, Alice Carter of Chipley; his parents, William and Mary Carter of Chipley; his son, Dr. Rick Carter and wife Shannon of Athens, AL; his daughter, Kari Mathis and husband Technical Sgt. Todd of San Antonio, TX; two sisters: Patricia Suggs and husband Charles of Sunny Hills, and Connie Batchlor and Steven of Chipley; and seven grandchildren: Helen, Katelyn, Sarah, Megan, Mikaela, Bryant, and Aubrey.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at First Free Will Baptist Church in Chipley, with the Rev. Donnie Hussy officiating. Interment will follow in the Wachob Forrest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5-8PM, Monday, September 5, 2016 at the church.

