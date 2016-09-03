Tyndall Federal helps Chipola

Tyndall Federal Credit Union has established a Public Service Scholarship at Chipola College with an initial donation of $5,000. The scholarship is intended to help students enrolled in the college’s Law Enforcement, Corrections and Firefighting programs.
Pictured from left, are: Julie Fuqua, Chipola Foundation Director; Tanya Williams Tableriou, Tyndall Federal Regional Manager; Shalla Jefcoat, Tyndall Federal Board of Directors; and Jamie McAllister, Director of Public Service programs at Chipola.
Like this:
Like Loading...