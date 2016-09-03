Morris obit

Martha D. Morris, 72 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on September 1, 2016 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Martha was born on June 5, 1944 in Slocomb, Alabama to Marcus and Dena (Russell) Cochran. She was a member of Holmes Creek Baptist Church but was attending Lovewood Free Will Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida. She was a lifelong resident of the panhandle and worked at Wal-Mart.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Marcus and Dena Cochran; husband: Larry Alan Morris.

She is survived by her son: Curtis Snell and wife Molissa of Chipley, Florida; two daughters: Lora Fisher and husband Allen of Chipley, Florida, Sherry Snell of Chipley, Florida; four brothers: Billy Cochran and wife Joyce of Houston, Texas, Walter Cochran and wife Dorothy of Houston, Texas, Raymond Cochran and wife Karen of Dothan, Alabama, Treadwell Cochran and wife Mary of Dothan, Alabama; two sisters: Iva Cochran of Dothan, Alabama, Margaret Creamer of Dothan, Alabama; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Sunday, September 4, 2016 at Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. John Jackson and Bro. David Mack Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Lovewood Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.