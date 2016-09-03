McFatter obit

Madaline Steverson McFatter, age 76, died peacefully on August 31, 2016, at her home in Bonifay, surrounded by her family.

Born April 3, 1940 to Mila L. Steverson and Esther Steverson, Madaline was raised on a farm and known for her cotton picking skills. She demonstrated hard work and academic and athletic skills while attending school in Bonifay.

While working as secretary of Bonifay Elementary she met the love of her life, James Edward McFatter. They married and had six children. Madaline was a longstanding member of Bonifay First Baptist Church where she taught the J. O. Y. Sunday school class for many years, sang in the choir and served on several committees. She and her husband were members of the Gideon international ministries.

The importance of education was emphasized in her life by the way she worked and sacrificed to earn her college degree. She was awarded Teacher of The Year for Holmes County School District and retired after 31 years of teaching high school special education. She was a member in good standing of the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority of women educators and was actively involved through the years with Special Olympics and high school athletics.

However, Madaline’s greatest joy was her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband James Edward McFatter and their daughter Juli McFatter.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Joni Kitching (Job) of Castle Rock, Colorado; Jana Manuel (Jay) of Lynn Haven; Jill Chester (Chip) of Panama City; Jami Kimbrell (Jimmy) of Tallahassee; Jedd McFatter (Michelle) of Tallahassee; Jennifer Messer (Lyle) of Panama City; 17 grandchildren: Parker and Sawyer Kitching; Judd Manuel (Rachel), Molly Sears (Caleb) and Jackson Manuel; Alli and Darbi Balkom and Sofia and Thomas Kimbrell; Leora, Analise and James McFatter; Levi, Lawson and Brooklyn Messer and 10 siblings.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to be made to The Gideon’s for Bible purchases in Madaline’s name or to the James McFatter Memorial Fund at Bonifay First Baptist Church for youth camp and mission trip scholarships.

Home going services were held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2016 at First Baptist Church of Bonifay with Rev. Shelley Chandler and Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Graveside service was performed at Bonifay Cemetery by Rev. Ed Bell and directed by Sims funeral home of Bonifay.