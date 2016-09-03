Hartfield obit

Deacon Booketee W. Hartfield, Sr. of DeFuniak Springs, answered his Savior’s call to come home on Monday morning, August 26, 2016.

Deacon Booketee W. Hartfield, Sr. was born Saturday, June 14, 1941 in Mclain, Mississippi. He was the oldest child of the late Mary Helen and stepson of Leroy Lawrence. He shared a special relationship with his late grandfather, Rube and grandmother, Emma Hartfield of Mclain, Mississippi.

Booketee attended school at Mclain High School and later relocated to DeFuniak Springs, Florida where he met and married, Norma Jean Goodson and raised a family of six children: Rodney, Barry, Kim, Booketee Jr., Gary and Tammy who preceded him in death.

He joined Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church where he was ordained a Deacon and served faithfully until his health wouldn’t allow him to carry out his duties anymore. He was very active at his church and involved in his community and in his grandchildren’s lives. He retired from Fairchilds, Crestview, FL and from the Walton County Jail where he met and served many people.

He was also preceded in death by a sister and three brothers: Ruby Lee, Charles, Lonnie and J. R.

Deacon Hartfield leaves to celebrate his life his beloved wife, Norma Jean Hartfield; sons: Rodney Robinson, Sr. (Nikki) of Tallahassee, Florida, Barry Robinson (Terri), St. Petersburg, Florida, Booketee Hartfield, Jr., (Crissty), Pensacola, Florida, Gary Hartfield of Tampa, Florida and daughter, Kim Robinson of Largo, Florida; sisters: Laura Jean Bolton (Curtis) of Beaumont, Mississippi and Gracie Mae Lawrence of Mclain, Mississippi; brothers: George Lawrence and James Lawrence of Mclain, Mississippi; brother and sister-in-law: Benny Ross Goodson, Sr., (Connie), Chicago, Illinois; he leaves grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will always love and miss him.

Visitation was Friday, September 2, 2016, 7 PM at Park Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will be Saturday, September 3, 2016 at 3:00 PM in the Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, DeFuniak Springs. Interment will follow in the Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Park Funeral Home, DeFuniak Springs, FL.