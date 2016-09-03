Chipola Welding helps Habitat

The Chipola College Welding program recently completed a project for Jackson County Habitat for Humanity. The Chipola students fabricated racks and shelving for a Habitat construction trailer to be used on home sites. Habitat purchased the materials with Chipola providing the manpower. Chipola Welding instructor Curtis Jenkins says, “This project gave our students real-world experience in fabrication to add to their knowledge base. We were glad to help Habitat which makes this a better community.”

