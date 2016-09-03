BCF holds Olympic games

As the students of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville prepared to compete in the 4th Annual BCF Olympic Games, cheers could be heard all around the city. The games officially opened with a word of prayer and brief welcome by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen, followed by an incredible arrangement of the National Anthem by award-winning gospel duo and BCF students Alison Bunge and Tabitha Shumaker. At the completion of the anthem, the color coordinated teams made their way to the competition field to begin the plank race, tug-of-war, egg toss, triathlon, and water bucket relay. Team one was comprised of students living in Napier Hall, Brackin-Chandler Hall, and the Bullock House. Team two consisted of Off-Campus and Married Housing students. Team three was made up of Conrad, Courtyard, and Lakeside Hall, and team four featured the residents of Eastlake, Ogletree, and Smith Hall.

Each team competed vigorously until the bitter end, but it was the members of team two that landed the 2016 BCF Olympics Overall Championship trophy with just one point over the second place team. According to Kinchen, every student was a winner in the Olympic challenge. BCF students pray, play, and work hard as they earnestly prepare for what God has planned for them in the future. Each team competed well with tremendous heart and school spirit. The challenge has already been given to the 2016 winning team that next year they should be ready for the rematch.

