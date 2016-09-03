Announcements from FDOH

Healthy Start Community Yard Sale 2016

Holmes County, Florida. – The Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington Counties will be having the annual Healthy Start Community Yard Sale. The event will take place on Saturday, October 15th from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Annex on Highway 79 in Bonifay. This event is a community yard sale for baby and children’s clothing and items. The cost to participant is one pack of diapers. The diapers will be used by the Healthy Start Programs in Holmes and Washington Counties. The goal of Healthy Start is to prevent infant mortality and to provide services to pregnant women and children ages 0-3. Registration forms are available at the Department of Health in Holmes and Washington Counties. For more information or to reserve a table, please contact 547-8500 ext. 248 or 638-6240 ext. 144.

TOBACCO CESSATION CLASSES

Washington County- Big Bend Area Health Education Center in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Washington County (DOH-Washington) will offer tobacco cessation classes on the 2nd Thursday of each Month (September 8th and October 13th) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at DOH – Washington, 1338 South Boulevard, Chipley. Classes are free and open to anyone. For more information please contact James Lewis at (850) 224-9340 or email register@bigbendahec.org.