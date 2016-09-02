Waymire obit

John Andrew Waymire, 86 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on August 31, 2016 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

John was born on October 2, 1929 in Belzonia, Mississippi to Arthur Preston and Beulah Dell (Longmire) Waymire. He had lived in Chipley since 1965 coming from Columbus, Georgia. He served in the United States Army and was a member of Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Beulah Waymire; his loving wife: Zelma Mavis Waymire; son: Michiel Waymire; great grandson: Jace Ewing.

He is survived by his three sons: Lamar Waymire and wife Amy of Chipley, Florida, Robert J. Waymire and wife Georgian of Chipley, Florida, David Michael Waymire and wife Suzanne of Alabaster, Alabama; daughter: Donna Taylor and husband Ricky of Chipley, Florida; brother: Robert Raymond Waymire of Liberty, Mississippi; eight grandchildren: Amanda Bundrick and husband Allen, Karen Waymire, Jesse Waymire and wife Emily, Casey Waymire and wife Deanna, Sam Taylor and wife Nichole, Sara Ewing and husband Josh, Emily Waymire, Alexandria Waymire; six great grandchildren: Ashton Hudson, Loren Hudson, Madelyn Taylor, Evelyn Ewing, Brock Waymire, Sydney Waymire.

Funeral services will be held Graveside 11A.M. Saturday, September 3, 2016 at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Mike Parker officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing. Asked to serve as pallbearers are Darrell Rustin, Will Rustin, Keith Rustin, Tim Rustin, Wayne McDaniel, Kenny Riley, Troy Williams, and Kyle Newsome.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 10-11A.M. Saturday, September 3, 2016 at Holmes Creek Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.

In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations to be made to Covenant Hospice, 4215 Kelson Avenue #E, Marianna, Florida 32446 or to the 3rd floor of Northwest Florida Community Hospital, 1360 Brickyard Road, Chipley, Florida 32428.