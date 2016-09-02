Palmer obit

Abbie Elizabeth Palmer, age 91 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, August 31, 2016 at the Washington Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born on April 25, 1925 to the late William and Minne Lee (Hitchcock) Sullivan in Kemper County, MS.

Abbie is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Walter Palmer, one son, Johnny Palmer, one granddaughter, Katie Palmer. She is survived by one daughter, Mary Hopkins of Geneva, AL, five grandchildren, Abbie Palmer, Robert Palmer, Leah Carter, Heather Magnotti, Johnny Palmer Jr., eight great grandchildren, Mason Smith, Patcience Clark, Whisper Clark, Amanda price, John Price, Roan Palmer, Scarlett Palmer, Samuel Magnotti, one great great grandchild, Kyler Gray.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 10:00 A.M. at New Orange Baptist Cemetery with Reverend Pam Edwards officiating. Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

